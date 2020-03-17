Brother of Manchester Arena bomber found guilty of murder

Hashem Abedi, 22, has been found guilty of murder over the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing that killed 22 people.

The jury foreman at the Old Bailey is continuing to return verdicts on the remaining counts.

Families of some of the victims in court two of the Old Bailey sobbed as the foreman returned unanimous guilty verdicts in 22 counts of murder, one count of attempted murder and one count of conspiring with his brother to cause explosions after less than five hours of deliberations.

Police officers bowed their heads then raised them to the ceiling.

Abedi was not present in court when the unanimous verdicts were returned.

The youngest victim of the Manchester Arena terror attack was eight-year-old Saffie Roussos of Leyland.

Blackpool mum Jane Tweddle, 51, was also among those killed.

