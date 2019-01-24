Burglars break into Natwest bank in Leyland under cover of darkness

Burglars have broken into a bank in Leyland under the cover of darkness.



The bank reported the burglary to police at 3.57am after entry was gained to the branch in Golden Hill Lane.

Natwest in Golden Hill Lane, Leyland.

Police attended immediately after they were alerted to the security breach by the alarm company.

But officers do not suspect that anything was taken and an audit has confirmed that all cash is accounted for.

Officers were still on the scene investigating the break in at 8.45am.

A police spokesman said: "We were called at 3.57am today (Thursday, January 24) to reports of a burglary at the Natwest bank on Golden Hill Lane in Leyland.

"Entry has been gained to the premises but it is not believed anything was taken."