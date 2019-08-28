Cat in Leyland left with horrific injuries after being tied to railings by its neck

A cat found with gruesome injuries in Leyland had been tied to railings by its neck, the RSPCA said.

Tinker the cat had been missing for two weeks before she was found on Monday, August 19, near Farington Primary School on Crown Street in Leyland.

Tinker had been tied to a fence, leaving a deep wound round her neck.

A group of local teens rescued the abandoned cat and took her to the vet after hearing her cries while they played in a nearby field.

Tinker's tail was badly injured and maggot-infested, and had to be amputated by the vets.

The lead around her neck dug in to her skin so badly that it left a deep laceration.

Tinker was microchipped, so the RSPCA was able to contact her owners and return her to them.

But the animal charity has now launched an investigation to find the cause of her injuries, and the person responsible.

RSPCA Inspector Susie Micallef said: "It seems someone has deliberately tied poor Tinker to the fence.

"She had probably suffered her tail injury before being tied up so would have required veterinary treatment.

Tinker needed to have her tail amputated.

"And yet, instead of seeking help, someone has restrained her and left her to fend for herself.

“I’d appeal to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area around the primary school or who knows who may be responsible for this to get in touch with our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”

To help the RSPCA continue rescuing, rehabilitating and rehoming animals in desperate need of care please visit www.rspca.org.uk/give.