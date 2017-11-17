CCTV APPEAL: Knifepoint robbery at shop

Police have released new CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following a knifepoint robbery at a Leyland convenience store.

READ MORE: Family tell of robbery hell at hands of knife raider



At around 7.50pm on Tuesday November 14 two men armed with weapons entered Turpin Green Stores, Turpin Green Lane, armed with weapons, say police as part of their latest appeal.

One man is said to have guarded the door, while the other threatened the shopkeeper before taking money from the till. The raiders then made off with cash, believed to be several hundred pounds.

Detectives would now like to speak to the man in the footage, who was in the store prior to the incident.

Det Sgt Jerry Sturgess, of Lancashire Constabulary CID, said: “This is a fast moving investigation and we would urge anyone with information to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the incident or about the offenders can contact police on 101 quoting log reference 1478 of Nov 14th.