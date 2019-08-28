Chinese takeaway worker attacked by youths near Chorley

A Chinese takeaway worker has suffered facial injuries after being assaulted by a group of youths in Eccleston, near Chorley.



Lancashire Police said the victim had chased the teenagers from the Lotus Garden takeaway in The Green at around 11pm on Monday, August 26.

A man who works at the Lotus Garden has been attacked by a group of youths outside the takeaway in The Green, Eccleston, near Chorley

The man had challenged the youths, but was then assaulted by them near the junction with Red House Lane.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing a heavy police presence, with around five units at the scene.

Other witnesses said a man "covered in blood" was seen wielding a knife, but this has since been dismissed by police.

According to police, the "blood" was in fact cooking stains.

Officers also found no evidence of a knife being brandished during the altercation.

A police spokesman said: "This was reported to us at around 11:10pm last night.

"It appears that a man who works at a takeaway on The Green has challenged a group of youths, chasing them but he was then assaulted by the group.

"He has ended up with facial injuries.

"According to the log, no threats were made with a knife (a knife wasn’t removed from the takeaway).

"Enquiries are on-going, no one has been arrested."

Anyone with info can call 101 quoting incident ref 1884 of August 26.