Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday December 18 2018

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Leyland and Chorley.

Samuel Joseph North, of NFA, was fined £180 by Preston magistrates for assaulting a woman.

He also had to pay £50 compensation, £30 victim surcharge and £350 court costs, The offence happened in Leyland on August 4.

Marc Treadwell, 37, of Windsor Avenue, Adlington, was fined £108 by Chorley magistrates for wilfully obstructing a police officer. He also had to pay £120 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. The offence happened on April 14.

Aiden James Dewhurst, 34, of Perthshire Grove, Buckshaw Village, was given a community order with unpaid work and rehabilitation for stealing £403 from someone. He also had to pay £403 compensation, £85 victim surcharge and £200 court costs. He was also given a restraining order. The offence happened between September 16 and 23.

Gail Doyle, 39, of Riversedge Road, Leyland, was fined £76 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 40mph. She also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. The offence happened in Bolton Road, Abbey Village, on March 23.

Lee Bamber, 40, of Deighton Road, Chorley, has been fined £40 by Chorley magistrates for driving at a speed exceeding the legal 30mph. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £30 court costs. The offence happened in Appley Lane North, Appley Bridge, in March 4.

Gabriel-Daniel Davabaneau, 22, of Dickens Road, Coppull, was fined £120 by Preston magistrates for driving without valid insurance and a licence. He also had to pay £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His record was endorsed with six points. The offence happened in Friday Street, Chorley, on April 24.

Read more: https://www.chorley-guardian.co.uk/news/crime