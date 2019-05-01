Chorley Court Listings - Tuesday May 7 2019

Here is a summary of cases involving people from Chorley and Leyland.

Gabriel Slater, 18, of The Willows, Chorley, was given a conditional discharge by Preston magistrates for assaulting a woman. He also had to pay £100 compensation for damaging plasterboard. He had to pay £20 victim surcharge. The offence happened on March 13.

Darryl William Roy Derbyshire, 31, of Harvest Drive, Whittle-le-Woods, was disqualified from driving for 36 months for two charges of driving whilst having a controlled drug in his system. He had to pay £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 court costs. His driving record was endorsed. The offence happened in Preston Road, Bamber Bridge, on December 9.

Cheryl Louise Welsh, 28, of Mackenzie Close, Chorley, was disqualified from driving for 18 months for driving whilst consuming alcohol over the legal limit. She had to pay £120 fine, £85 court costs and £30 victim surcharge. Her record was endorsed. The offence happened in Lower Burgh Road in Coppull, on February 25.

Joseph Derek Lynch, 32, of Arcon Road, Coppull, was given a conditional discharge for 12 months for possessing amphetamine. The offence happened on August 24.

Rebecca Snape, 28, of Dalehead Road, Leyland, was disqualified from driving for 17 months for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. She had to pay £320 fine, £85 court costs and £32 victim surcharge. Her record was endorsed. The offence happened in Vicarsfield Road, Leyland, on March 4.

Paul Stopford-Collins, 26, of School Field, Clayton-le-Woods, was fined £520 for driving whilst under the influence of alcohol. He was also charged with driving without a valid MOT. He had to pay £85 court costs and £52 victim surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months. The offence happened in Havelock Road, Bamber Bridge, on February 28.