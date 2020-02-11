Chorley driver was banned when he struck and pinned jogger against burger van in a Leyland park

A man has admitted causing life changing injuries to a jogger in Leyland’s Worden Park by dangerous driving.

Dean Patrick Gallagher, of Hollinshead Street, Chorley, appeared at Preston Crown Court by a video link from HMP Forest Bank prison.

Preston Crown Court

The 34-year-old motorist, who was banned at the time of the accident, admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving but denied charges of causing serious injury by driving whilst disqualified and assault.

Those pleas were accepted by the court.

Prosecuting, Francis McEntee said it would not be in the public interest to pursue count 3 because he did not actually bite the man.

Police were called to the park at around 7.15am on June 13.



Callers reported a woman, Zsuzsanna Miklya, had been struck and pinned against a burger van by a reversing blue Astra.

The Astra ran over her legs again while she was on the floor as the vehicle attempted to get away, and Gallagher tried to bite a member of public who tried to help.

The court previously heard the woman received significant life changing injuries, with five fractured ribs, and a fractured pelvis and spine.

Judge Richard Gioserano said he did not feel in a position to pass sentence without some important documents about the impact of the injuries.

The court hears the last statement taken from the victim was in July 2019, so he needs an up to date one, and the judge also wanted more medical evidence about her prognosis.

Defending, James Heyworth asked for him to be sentenced over the video link on March 10 and Gallagher was remanded into custody.

(proceeding)