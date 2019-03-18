Chorley drug dealer jailed for five years after running cocaine operation from rented garage

A high level drug dealer who supplied cocaine to a network of street dealers in Chorley has been jailed for more than five years.



Lee Anthony Gowan, 32, of Lydgate, Chorley, was sentenced to five years and four months in prison after he admitted possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs.

Police identified Gowan as a major player in the Chorley drug dealing scene after officers received intelligence from the public.

At approximately 5.30pm on Wednesday, October 31, the West Lancashire Target Team and Chorley Intelligence Unit targeted Gowan after suspecting that he was involved in the distribution and sale of high purity cocaine in the Chorley area.

Officers stopped Gowan outside a garage in Hodder Avenue, a ten minute walk from his home, which he had rented as a base for his drug dealing.

Gowan initially tried to flee from the arresting officers in the direction of Moor Road, but was swiftly detained after a brief foot chase.

Officers searched Gowan and found he was in possession of a large quantity of high purity cocaine with a potential street value of £7,000.

A set of digital scales and hundreds of pounds in cash was also found on his person.

Officers then carried out a search of the garage which Gowan had been using. An hydraulic press was found which they believed Gowan had been using to cut up and press the cocaine.

Gowan was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, charged and remanded.

Upon further investigation, officers identified text messages on his phone which revealed that Gowan had sourced large quantities of drugs from outside Lancashire.

He then supplied the drugs to street level dealers in and around Chorley.

On Friday, March 15 2019, Gowan plead guilty at court to possession with intent to supply class A controlled drugs.

He was sentenced at Preston Crown Court to five years and four months imprisonment and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £170.

The cash which was found on him at the time of his arrest has also been forfeited.

A spokesperson for West Lancs Target Team said: "This sentence goes to show that with the help of the local community, Lancashire Police can and will target those people who pose the most risk and threat to our area.

"Lee Gowan was significantly involved in the supply and distribution of large quantities of class A drugs in the Chorley area.

"We will continue to proactively target those people within our community who are involved in this type of criminality.”