Chorley pensioner branded "dangerous sexual predator" is jailed

A Chorley pensioner branded a "dangerous predator" has been jailed for historical sex abuse offences.

Alan Ogden, of Queensway, was sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison at Preston Crown Court.

Ogden, 73, was arrested in April 2017 after police received a complaint of rape.

It was reported Ogden had abused a six-year-old girl at addresses in the Darwen, Blackburn and Chorley areas between June 2004 and August 2005.

Ogden denied the offences but was later charged by police.

He pleaded not guilty but following a trial in February was convicted of two counts of rape and four counts of indecent assault on a child under the age of 13.

Andrew Woodmass, from Lancashire Police’s Operation Fervent, which investigates historical abuse cases, said: “Alan Ogden is a dangerous sexual predator and the sentence reflects the gravity of his crimes.

“He abused the victim, a vulnerable girl, to satisfy his own depraved sexual desires.

"The victim suffered in silence for many years before reporting the abuse to her family and then to police.

"I commend her bravery in supporting the investigation and subsequent trial.

“Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to investigating offences of this nature, no matter how historic, and no matter what the role, position and status of the alleged offender.

“We would encourage anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally.”