CHORLEY STABBING: everything we know so far

News of a stabbing in a quiet, rural Chorley road has shocked the local community.

Police have now launched an investigation into the incident.

Ashtrees in Mawdesley, the location of the crime (Image: Google Maps)

Here's what we know so far:

- Police officers and paramedics attended Ashtrees, Mawdesley, at 5.45pm yesterday where they found a 50-year-old woman with several stab wounds to her chest;

- The victim is in a serious but stable condition;

John Cowley is wanted by police

- Police want to trace John Cowley in connection with the attack;

- Cowley, 63, is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, with grey hair. The public should not approach him;

- As of 1pm this afternoon Cowley is still at large, police confirm;

- Police also confirm that Cowley and the victim personally knew each other;

- Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1091 of October 10 or in an emergency or for an immediate sighting call 999.

Det Supt Claire McEnery, of Lancashire Police, said: “We want to speak to John Cowley in connection with a very serious offence.

“I would urge anyone who has seen him, or a man matching his description, to contact police immediately.

“I would also urge John himself to hand himself in if he sees this appeal

“He could be carrying weapons and people are advised not to approach him.”