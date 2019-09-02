Chorley teenager pleads not guilty to murder of 18-year-old Alex Davies in Parbold.

A 17-year-old boy from Chorley has pleaded not guilty to murder following the death of 18-year-old Alex Davies in Parbold.

Alex, from Skelmersdale, had been stabbed and suffocated, police said, when his body was found in in woodlands on Parbold Hill in May.

The defendant, who cannot be named because of his age, entered two not guilty pleas at Preston Crown Court today (September 2) to murder and possession of a knife in public.

A trial date has been set for March 9, 2020, at Preston Crown Court.

