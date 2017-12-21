Club suspends official after police arrest

An official of a junior football club in Preston has been suspended after the parent of a young player made a complaint to police.

David Aspden, secretary of Springfields FC, was arrested “on suspicion of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity” and later released on bail pending further inquiries.

Club chairman Paul Crowhurst confirmed that Mr Aspden had been suspended “with immediate effect” after the complaint came to light.

“It is out of our hands,” said Mr Crowhurst. “An allegation by a parent was made direct to the police, not the club. I have not spoken to him, but I have sent him a text and an email to say he is suspended with immediate effect.

“We spoke to the police yesterday and they are investigating. We have no information about what is alleged to have happpened. The police haven’t told us anything, so we are in the dark about this.

“David has been club secretary for about three years, but he is not involved in the coaching side of things.”

A police spokesman said: “A 32-year-old man from Preston has been arrested on suspicion of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity. He has since been bailed to January 13.”

A spokesman for the LFA said: “We are aware of an ongoing investigation by Lancashire Police regarding a volunteer from one of our affiliated clubs. We are actively supporting the police in this investigation.

“At this stage we are unable to comment further.”