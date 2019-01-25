Co-Op in Lostock Hall raided by thieves

Thieves have raided the Co-Op store in Lostock Hall.



The shop in Watkin Lane was raided at around 3am this morning (January 25).

The Co-Op store in Watkins Lane, Lostock Hall was raided around 3am on Friday, January 25.

The store and car park has been cordoned off and police are at the scene.

A police spokesman said: "We are investigating an attempted theft of the ATM at the shop. It's early stages and enquiries are on-going."

The entrance to the store is protected by security bollards to prevent ram raiders gaining entry.

But it is believed the thieves placed metal delivery trolleys in front of the entrance before driving into them to smash their way through.

The Co-Op store in Watkins Lane, Lostock Hall was raided around 3am on Friday, January 25.

An eyewitness said: "They had a good go and tried for a good 10 minutes or so.

"They used customer trolleys and delivery trolleys against the door and kept driving into them to get through the bollards.

"I've never seen so many police driving around."

It is one of a number of cash machine raids in the Preston area recently.

The Co-Op store in Watkins Lane, Lostock Hall was raided around 3am on Friday, January 25. Credit - Joanne Higham.

READ MORE: Thieves cause explosion at Fulwood Post Office and steal thousands in cash machine raid

On Wednesday, January 16, thieves blew up a cash machine at a Post Office in Fulwood during a late night raid.

Raiders stole thousands of pounds from the Sharoe Green Post Office in Garstang Road after it was targeted at around 11.40pm.



The daring raid lasted no more than ten minutes as the men, all wearing hoods, used gas to blow up the cash machine and gain entry to the store.

Neighbours said the explosion sounded like "a bomb going off".



On Friday, January 18, a man was arrested and charged following a failed cash machine raid at the Post Office in Goosnargh.

The Co-Op store in Watkins Lane, Lostock Hall was raided around 3am on Friday, January 25.

Thieves removed a freestanding cash machine from the Whittingham Lane store but dumped it in the road after failing to lift it onto the back of a 4X4.

More to follow...