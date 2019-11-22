Coat belonging to tragic Christine Clarke, from Chorley, is handed in to police

A coat belonging to a Chorley woman tragically found dead in the Leeds and LIverpool canal has been handed in yop police following an appeal.

Christine Clarke, 51, from Chorley, was last seen at 5.30am on Saturday, November 9 on the A6 near Frederick’s Ice Cream.

Christine’s body was recovered from the Leeds and Liverpool Canal close the Frederick’s the next day.

Her death is being treated as unexplained, but is not believed to be suspicious.

A police spokesman said: "Further to our earlier appeal, a missing coat belonging to Christine Clarke has been handed into police.

"Following extensive searches officers sadly recovered her body from the Leeds Liverpool Canal close to Frederick’s on November 10.

"Police were contacted on November 9 by a member of the public who confirmed they had recovered a coat and rucksack from the canal.

"They placed the items by the canal side, but when officers attended the scene, the coat, an extra small black ‘Superdry’ parka style coat with a fur-style hood, was missing.

"The coat belonged to Christine and her family had appealed for it to be returned.

"A member of the public handed the coat to police this week, with the coat passed to Christine's family today (Friday, November 22).

"Thanks to everyone who shared our earlier appeal to find it."

