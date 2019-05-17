Convicted murderer on the run from prison might be in Lancashire, say police

A convicted murderer has fled an open prison in Derbyshire and could now be in Lancashire, warn police.



Stephen Archer, 48, who was convicted of murder in 1993, had served 26 years in prison before absconding from HMP Sudbury in Derbyshire on Wednesday, May 15.

Lancashire Police have warned the public not to approach Archer, but to dial 999 immediately if they see him.

He is described as white, 5ft 10ins tall and of slight build with a shaved head and blue eyes.

He also has a distinctive cross tattoo on the inside of his right forearm and a dagger tattoo on his left forearm.

Lancashire Police were immediately informed of Archer's disappearance because he has links to Lancashire and officers believe he might be in the county.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: "Please share this appeal to help our colleagues at Derbyshire Constabulary to find prison absconder Stephen Archer who has links to Lancashire.

"Please call 999 straight away if you see him or know where he is."

If you have recently seen him, or have information about where he may be, please contact police immediately on 999, quoting reference number 625 of May 15.

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.