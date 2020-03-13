Coppull school warns parents after boy is offered money to visit stranger's home

A schoolboy in Coppull has been approached by a stranger who has offered him money to visit her home.



Coppull Primary School and Nursery has informed parents of the incident which happened after school on Wednesday (March 11).

Coppull Primary School and Nursery informed parents of the incident via letter yesterday (Thursday, March 12)

Claire Duxbury, the school's safeguarding lead, said the boy had been approached by an unknown woman and offered money to return to her home.

The boy became suspicious of the stranger and made his way swiftly to safety.

The school said the incident has been reported to police.

In an letter handed out after school yesterday, parents are urged to remain vigilant and remind children of 'stranger danger'.

In the letter, Mrs Duxbury said: "It has been drawn to my attention that there was an incident on Wednesday, March 11 in Coppull where a boy was approached and offered money to return home with an unknown lady.

"This incident has been reported to the police.

"Class teachers will be speaking to the children, in an age-appropriate general manner 'stranger danger'.

"Parents may wish to reinforce this message with their own children at home.

"The Kidsafe programme that is delivered throughout school informs children that if a situation causes them to feel 'yukky' they should:

"Say no, walk away, tell their trusted adult straight away.

"Please reinforce this message with your children.

"I do not wish to cause any unnecessary alarm amongst children or parents by sharing this information but this is a good opportunity to raise awareness and to communicate a clear, consistent and sensible message in the community."

Lancashire Police has been approached for comment.