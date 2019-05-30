Crime charity offers £3,000 reward for help in capturing alleged drug dealer

A £3,000 cash reward is being offered to anyone who can help police arrest an alleged North West drug dealer.



Crimestoppers is offering the cash reward to members of the public in a bid to locate the whereabouts of Louis Simpson.

A 3,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of wanted man Louis Simpson, 25, from Liverpool.

Simpson is wanted for conspiracy to supply heroin and cocaine in Carlisle, between June 1 and November 23, last year.

The 25-year-old fugitive, from Liverpool, is believed to be hiding somewhere in the North West.

Simpson is described as being a white male, 6ft tall and of proportionate build. He has collar-length brown hair and a distinctive scar on his right leg.

He has managed to evade capture since a warrant was issued for his arrest in December 2018.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £3,000 for information that leads to Simpson's arrest.

The cash reward will expire on August 20, so anyone with information is urged to contact Crimestoppers as soon as possible.

Gary Murray, regional manager for Crimestoppers North West, said: “Everyone has the right to live their lives safe from crime. Simpson is wanted for conspiracy to supply controlled drugs in Carlisle and hitherto, investigators have been unable to find him.

“Given the severity of the offence, Crimestoppers charity is supporting law enforcement by offering this reward to encourage anyone who knows where Simpson is based, to let us know 100% anonymously.

“Some people find it difficult to speak directly to authorities which is why our charity is here to help.

"We’ve been around for over 30 years and have always kept our promise of anonymity to everyone who contacts us online or via the phone."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Louise Simpson, you can contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through the non-traceable Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.