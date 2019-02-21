Cyclist in hospital after robbery in Preston

A cyclist was taken to hospital with serious head injuries after being pushed into a wall during a robbery incident in Preston.

Police are now hunting two men on a moped in relation to the incident, which occurred at the junction of Garstang Road and Aqueduct Street. on Tuesday February 19.

Emergency services were called at 8.25pm.

The 33 year old victim was cycling along the road in the company of a woman when he was approached by two men on a moped style bike.

They were wearing face coverings.

He tried to ride away but as he crossed the road, he was chased on foot by one of the men and his bicycle was pushed from behind, causing the victim to crash into a wall.

He suffered serious head injuries.

While he was lying unconscious on the ground it is believed one of the men searched him. It is unknown at this stage what or if anything was taken.

They then left on the moped in the direction of Aqueduct Street.

The victim had to be taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

DC Fabian Spence of Preston Police said: “The victim has suffered serious injuries and we are doing all we can to find those responsible.

"We need people to come forward with any information they may have to assist our investigation.

“We are particularly appealing to motorists who may have dash cam footage of the attack, or showing the moped being driven in the area in the moments leading up to, or following the incident.”

If you haven’t already spoken to us and have any information that could help, please call us on 101 or email 4959@lancashire.pnn.police.uk quoting log number 1317 of 19th February.