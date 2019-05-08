Dawn raids in Morecambe target one of the North's biggest organised crime gangs

Early morning raids in Morecambe targeted an organised crime gang suspected of burglaries and thefts of more than £1million over the last year across the North of England.



Four men are understood to have been arrested after 200 police officers from three forces raided 13 properties in Morecambe and County Durham in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday, May 8).

More than 200 officers are reported to have took part in a number of dawn raids at homes in Morecambe this morning (Wednesday, May 8).

The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into an organised criminal gang that are believed to be responsible for burglaries, thefts and robberies at homes and shops across the North of England in the past 12 months.

It is understood that the criminal gang operated out of Morecambe and Durham and targeted ATMs at convenience shops, post offices and supermarkets in Lancashire, Cumbria and County Durham.

The gang are also alleged to be responsible for a number of cash in transit robberies in Lancashire last year.

The raids were a joint operation between three forces - Lancashire Police, Cumbria Police and Durham Police.

More to follow...