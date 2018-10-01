Driver caught doing 120mph on M6 near Leyland

A Mercedes has been seized by police after the driver was caught doing 120mph on the M6 near Leyland and the driver reportedly tested positive for cannabis.

The car was spotted this morning by officers from the Lancashire Roads Police unit, as it approached behind one of their marked police cars.

Police stopped the motorist on the M6 near Leyland.

The driver was apparently still doing 85mph when he passed the police car, after braking.

The car was seized and the driver reported to the courts for allegedly driving without insurance, speeding and under the influence of drugs.

As he was clocked in excess of 100mph he faces a potential ban.



