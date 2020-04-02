Eight fire engines tackle large scale fire at commercial building in Adlington near Chorley

A fire which "completely destroyed" a warehouse building in Adlington was tackled by around 50-60 firefighters from Lancashire and Greater Manchester.



Firefighters from Lancashire and Greater Manchester have been dealing with large scale fire at a commercial premises in Adlington, near Chorley since yesterday evening (April 1).

The incident on Huyton Road, which is thought to be at a textile manufacturing warehouse, was first reported shortly after 6pm.

Photos from the scene show large plumes of smoke billowing from the scene and flames engulfing the building.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said: "The property is a single storey warehouse building which was well alight measuring 50m x 20m.

"There is a lot of smoke in the area and local residents are asked to keep windows and doors closed."

Firefighters from Lancashire and Greater Manchestertackleda large scale fireat a commercial premises in Adlington. (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)

Firefighters used two Stingers and an aerial ladder platform to get water onto the fire from above along with three major pumps.

It is thought around 50-60 firefighters attended the incident.

Smoke could reportedly be seen as far as Horwich and Westhoughton.

Four fire engines from Lancashire along with one aerial ladder platform and support pumps remain at the scene this morning (April 2).

The incidenton Huyton Road was first reportedshortly after 6pm. (Credit: @LFRS_DRONE)

The majority of the fire has been extinguished, but crews are "still putting water on hot spot areas and small pockets of fire."

It has been reported that the building has been completely destroyed by the blaze, according to Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters will remain at the incident "for some time" to demolish the building safely.

Residents are still being asked to stay away from the area and to keep windows and doors closed.

Photos from the sceneshow large plumes of smoke billowing from the building. (Credit: Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service)

The cause of the fire has not yet been disclosed.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue have been approached for an update about the situation.