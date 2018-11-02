The father of tragic toddler Ellie-May has paid tribute to his 'wonderful little girl'

Ellie-May Minshull-Coyle's father John Minshull said: “Ellie May was a wonderful little girl, she was so special to everyone around her."

Ellie-May Minshull-Coyle died in a 'monstrous' cage bed at her home in Lostock Hall

The heartbroken dad has spoken after Ellie-May mum and her former boyfriend were found guilty of causing or allowing the death of the little girl, who was found dead tied up in a monstrous 'cage bed'

READ MORE: Ellie May death trial: Mum and ex boyfriend guilty

Lauren Coyle, 19, of Collins Road, Bamber Bridge and Reece Hitchcott, 20, of The Fieldings, Fulwood, Preston, were found guilty this morning of causing or allowing the death of a child, and two counts of child cruelty.

The pair were found not guily of manslaughter.

Ellie-May Minshull-Coyle died in a 'monstrous' cage bed at her home in Lostock Hall

READ MORE>>> Ellie-May's heartbroken dad pays tribute to his 'wonderful little girl'

Their lodger Connor Kirby, 20, of Octavia Court, Huyton, Liverpool, was cleared of all the charges

John added: "She was always happy and the best daughter anyone could ask for.

"The fact that she was taken away from us broke our hearts because she was loved and she will be missed deeply.

Lauren Coyle has been found guilty of three charges relating to her daughter's death

"She is always in our minds every single day”.

READ MORE: Guilty mum posted 'tribute' to little girl online

READ MORE: Child abuse and neglect - how serious is the problem?