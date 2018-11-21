Family still searching for missing son who was last seen in Chorley

A Preston family are growing increasingly concerned for a 31-year-old man who disappeared over a month ago.

Police are renewing their appeal for the public's help in finding Steven Durand, who was last seen in the Chorley area around 11am on Friday, October 19.

Steven Durand, 31, from Chorley, has been missing for over a month.

Steven's family reported him as missing from the Hornby Avenue area in Preston on October 28.

His family are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare and are urging anyone who may have seen him to come forward with information.

Following a police investigation, it has been established that Steven travelled to the Manchester area earlier in the month. He was last seen at the Bargain Booze store in Bolton Road, Salford, around 7am on October 20 (pictured).

He was last seen later that day around 11am at a Premier Store in Agecroft Road, Manchester.

Despite several appeals for information, he has not been seen since.

He is described as walking with a slight limp

Mr Durand, from Chorley, is described as 5ft 10in tall, of stocky build with cropped dark hair. He is known to have links to the Preston and Chorley areas.

Det Con Loretta Munden, of Lancashire Police, said: “Steven has been missing for more than a month now and his disappearance is of great concern to us.

“We have managed to track his movements and believe he travelled to Manchester at some point before October 20. He has been seen on CCTV in the area on that day but since then we have had no sightings.

“We would urge anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward.

“Similarly I would ask Steven, if he sees this appeal, to contact us and let us know where he is.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 0820 of October 28.