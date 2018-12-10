Fears for Preston woman who disappeared from her home two weeks ago

The family of a Preston woman who disappeared two weeks ago are growing increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Katie Danson was last seen at her home in the Longton area at around 10am on Wednesday November 28.

The 33-year-old is described as 5ft 8 inches tall, with long blonde hair and of a medium build. She has a fair complexion and is likely to be wearing glasses.

She is believed to have links to the Preston city centre and Longton areas.

Police said they are increasingly concerned for her welfare and are appealing for the public's help to find her.

If you have seen Katie or have any information, please call police on 101 quoting log reference LC-20181126-0533.