Fire crews and urban rescue team respond to 20ft wall collapse at Leyland and Farington Social Club

A 20ft brick wall supporting the gable end of a social club in Leyland has collapsed.



The exterior brickwork on the gable end of Leyland and Farington Club in Derby Street came crashing down in the early hours of the morning (June 13).

Police were called to the scene at 6.44am after the collapse was reported by a member of the public.

It is understood the venue was unoccupied when the collapse happened.

Derby Street has been cordoned off due to safety concerns.

Three fire crews from Leyland and Bamber Bridge, along with an urban search and rescue team, are currently at the scene.

A spokesman for Lancashire Fire & Rescue Service said: "We were called to an incident involving the partial collapse of a building at 7.26am and the incident is ongoing.

"We have three fire engines and the urban search and rescue team in attendance and are working with the police and local authority."

South Ribble Borough Council have been approached for comment.

More to follow...