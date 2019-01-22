Former X Factor finalist Jonjo Kerr reportedly arrested for rape

A former X Factor finalist from Chorley has reportedly been arrested on suspicion of rape.

It is understood that Jonjo Kerr, 35, was arrested in The Imperial pub in Chorley, which he used to run following his stint on the talent show in 2011.

The arrest happened on Saturday, September 15 last year.

Mr Kerr, who strongly denied the allegations, was later released on bail pending further enquiries.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: "Detectives are investigating an allegation of rape in Chorley.

"It is said to have happened at an address on Devonshire Road in the town on Saturday, September 15.

"A 35-year-old man from Chorley was arrested on suspicion of rape and bailed pending further enquiries.

"The complainant is a woman in her twenties."