Four charged after armed robbery at farm in Aughton

Officers investigating an armed robbery at a farm in Aughton, near Ormskirk, have today (Tuesday) charged four people and made a further arrest.

Police were called at around 9.40pm on July 28th 2019 to a report that a man had been injured during a robbery at a property on Back Lane.

Officers, including armed police, attended the address and found two people – a man and woman aged 65 and 63 – had been threatened with firearms, before the man had been shot to the ankle and knee.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and continues to recover from the serious injuries he suffered.

Four shotguns, jewellery, watches and cash were stolen from inside the property.

Last year detectives investigating the incident made six arrests, and a man was charged.

Today officers have further arrested a 47-year-old man from Kirkby on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery. He remains in police custody.

Four people have also been charged and appeared at Preston Magistrates Court today. They are all now due at Preston Crown Court on March 10th.

Det Insp Jason Richardson, of Lancashire Police, said: “We have been working tirelessly on this investigation since the incident occurred last year and have now arrested a total of nine people, and have charged a total of five.

"The man arrested today remains in custody at this time.

“This incident left the male victim with life changing injuries, for which he is still undergoing treatment. Both he and his wife have understandably been left traumatised by their ordeal, and are being supported by specialist officers.

“Our investigation continues and we would appeal once more to anyone with any information at all about what happened to get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 101, quoting log number 1553 of July 28 2019.

Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.

The people charged today are:

Thomas Cunningham, 57, of Back Lane, Aughton, with conspiracy to commit robbery

Anthony Hill, 39, of Oakdale Close, Liverpool, with conspiracy to commit robbery

Craig Reynolds, 35, of Birchmuir Hey, Kirkby, with conspiracy to commit robbery

Alan Hemmings, 43, of Balmoral Close, Kirkby, with conspiracy to commit robbery

Alan Daniels, 37, of Oaklee Grove, Liverpool, was charged last year with wounding, aggravated burglary, possession of a firearm when prohibited for life, possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and possession of a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence. He is next due to appear at Preston Crown Court on February 24th.