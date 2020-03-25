Galloway's Talking News: Listen to this week's news round-up from across Lancashire right here - April 2, 2020

In an exciting move to bring audio news to a wider audience, we've teamed up with sight loss charity Galloway’s to bring its Talking News service to the Lancashire Post’s website, as well as news from the Lancaster Guardian, Morecambe Visitor, and Chorley and Leyland Guardian sites.

The Lancashire Post, Chorley and Leyland Guardian, and Lancaster Guardian audio news will be uploaded each week.

We'll be updating this article with the latest broadcasts, so you can bookmark this page and revisit whenever suits you.

You can listen to this week's Lancashire Post news round-up in the video player above, for all other editions visit the links below:

Chorley and Leyland - Listen

Lancaster and Morecambe - Listen

The Show: As the Coronavirus continues to spread across the world, so is the spread of false information, panic, fear, doom and gloom. It is a worrying time for us all. But in this podcast we’ll hear from the amazing people who are doing their bit to keep our local communities going, sharing their positive and inspiring stories, during this time of unrest. We’ll also be answering your questions about the virus, hopefully putting minds at ease and shedding some light on the truths of the pandemic. Experts and journalists will be answering your pressing questions: What happens in a lockdown? Is the virus worse than the flu? How do I work from home? What happens if I’m self employed? Stay safe, stay informed and stay tuned. Alone Together is a Laudable production, presented and produced by Matt Millard, Dan McLaughlin and Morven McIntyre. Featuring journalists from Manchester Evening News, The Scotsman, Edinburgh Evening News and Birmingham Live. Listen now