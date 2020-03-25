Galloway's Talking News: Listen to this week's news round-up from across Lancashire right here - Wednesday, March 25, 2020

In an exciting move to bring audio news to a wider audience, we've teamed up with sight loss charity Galloway’s to bring its Talking News service to the Lancashire Post’s website, as well as the Lancaster Guardian, Morecambe Visitor, and Chorley and Leyland Guardian sites.

This is a weekly digest of news from each title, which will be uploaded twice a week.

Galloway's Talking News - listen here each week

The Lancashire Post, Chorley and Leyland Guardian audio news will be uploaded on Wednesdays, with the Lancaster Guardian and Morecambe Visitor update following on Fridays.

We'll be updating this article with the latest broadcasts, so you can bookmark this page and revisit it each Wednesday.

Enjoy!