Girl, 15, injured after being attacked by a gang in an award-winning Lancashire park

A 15-year-old girl has been attacked by a gang in a popular park.

The teenager is said to have suffered minor injuries in the incident in Leyland's award-winning Worden Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: "We were called around 5.10pm yesterday (Monday, May 6) to reports of an assault in Worden Park, Leyland.

"Around 4.45pm a 15-year-old girl had been attacked by a group of boys and girls.

"The victim suffered minor injuries with the offenders making off from the scene.

"Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting log 1058 of May 6."

South Ribble Borough Council-run Worden Park has won many accolades, and it is the only green space north of London to have earned a prestigious Green Flag Award since the scheme began in 1996.