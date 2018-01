Police across Lancashire are appealing for information regarding the whereabouts of Daniel Whiles.

Daniel was last seen in Corporation Street, Preston, at around 12:20pm on Wednesday, December 27.

He is described as white, 6ft 1in tall, of medium build and with short dark brown hair.

Police state that he could possibly be in the Manchester area.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 and quoting log reference 0783 of January 2 2018.