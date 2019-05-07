‘Heartbreaker’ chef from Leyland in court for assault

A Lancashire man, once jailed for stealing from nine heartbroken lovers has been in court again after twice attacking a young woman he had gone on to start a family with, a court has heard.



Since the attacks Christopher Holding, 30, has split with the young mother of his ten month-old daughter, and moved into the home of a Kensington businesswoman, who has also sorted him out with employment at her company.

Christopher Holding outside court

Holding, formerly of Turpin Green, Leyland, was convicted at Bexley Magistrates’ Court of assaulting girlfriend Jamie Anne Moutarde on September 27, last year at a flat they shared in Kent.

He was also found guilty of causing £115 of criminal damage to her laptop, which he threw at her and possessing cocaine and cannabis on the same occasion.

The court was told that after Ms Moutarde called police to their home she also reported another incident at a wedding the week before with the result that Holding was also convicted of assault at the County Hotel, Chelmsford on September 21.

Holding received an 18 -month community order, which includes up to 40 sessions of drug addiction treatment and was ordered to pay £200 compensation to his ex, plus £600 costs.

He had previously been sentenced in 2012 to 45 months imprisonment for stealing cash, jewellery and other valuables, worth £8,000 from women he wooed.

When questioned at Lewisham Police Station Holding said things had been “very hard” after the birth of their daughter and he had lost his job as a chef.

He said that after returning home from the local Jobcentre he and Ms Moutarde had rowed about money and Holding claimed he simply pushed her laptop to her harder than he should have done.

He admitted it fell to the floor but said he didn’t know he hurt her shoulder.

He denied the cocaine found in his room was his.