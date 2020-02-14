Here's the number of times police punished red light runners in Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge over two years

Lancashire Constabulary took action against 33 incidents of red light running in Lostock Hall and Bamber Bridge over two years.

Officers handed out 24 traffic offence reports in Bamber Bridge between January 2017 and December 2019. They also penalised drivers in nine similar breaches in Lostock Hall over the same period.

A Lancashire Constabulary spokesperson said: "We very much support the ethos of educating motorists in order to change their behaviour and achieve habitual compliance with road traffic law. We therefore offer educational courses as an alternative to prosecution, subject to motorist’s previous offending history.

"Course offers are made for a range of offences including: negligent use of traffic signs and pedestrian rights, including failing to conform to red traffic signals, signs, lines and crossings and careless driving; not wearing your seat belt; and speeding offences."