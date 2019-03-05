Home Secretary Sajid Javid informed of gang attack knife terror at Leyland's Runshaw College

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been made aware of yesterday's knife attack at Runshaw College.

Six people have now been arrested following the arrival of a masked gang of knife-wielding youths at the college's Leyland campus yesterday afternoon.

Police at Runshaw College yesterday

READ MORE Sixth arrest made after gang armed with knives terrorise pupils at Runshaw College

A 17-year-old boy, believed to be a student at the college, sustained an arm injury in what police believe was a targeted attack.

Now South Ribble MP Seema Kennedy has raised the issue with the Home Secretary.

She tweeted: "I have raised the incident at Runshaw College with the Home Secretary.

Home Secretary Sajid Javid has been informed

"My thoughts are with the whole college community and local residents affected."

READ MORE Targeted knife attack at Runshaw College

Police are today continuing their investigations and have asked anyone with footage of the attack - some of which has been widely shared on social media - to get in touch with them.

Chief Inspector Gary Crowe from Leyland Police said: “My advice to parents, staff and students would be to carry on as normal, we will have officers in around the area for reassurance and this will continue. Please speak to them if you have any concerns.



“We know that this disorder is related to a personal issue between two members of each group. There is nothing to suggest there are any further fights planned however, if you know different, you must let us know.



“Thankfully only one person suffered a minor injury but it could have been much worse. To those who think it is acceptable to behave like violent thugs, my message is clear. You are not welcome in Leyland and we do not tolerate this kind of shocking, deplorable behaviour.



“Our investigation is on-going and we made four arrests just after the incident happened, close to the scene. A further two arrests have followed this evening and we now think we have the three vehicles which were involved.



“We know that others were involved in this – from both sides of the altercation - and I have a number of officers working on finding out who they are.



“If you know who was involved, saw the disorder, have any mobile phone footage that you haven’t already sent to us or you know anything at all that could help our investigation, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting incident reference 933 of March 4. Alternatively independent charity Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.