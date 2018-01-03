Investigation underway after reported indecent exposure on Christmas Eve

Police are appealing for information after officers were called to reports of a man exposing himself.

The incident happened at 8:55am on Christmas Eve (December 24) in Curlew Close area of Leyland, with the man walking towards Slater Lane.

Police want to speak to the man, pictured above, in connection with the incident.

PC Andrew Holder, of Chorley Police, said: “An investigation is underway following a report of indecent exposure in Leyland.

“We want to speak to this man in connection with our enquiries.

“He was wearing some quite distinctive clothing and we believe someone must know who he is.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting police reference SC1709966 or email 5046@lancashire.pnn.police.uk.