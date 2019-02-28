'Irresponsible dog owners take note' - Readers react to Rivington farmer who warns she'll shoot dogs found on her land

A farmer in Rivington has threatened to shoot any dogs caught off their leads in her fields after a pregnant sheep was mauled to death.

Megan Needham, of Higher Knoll Farm, issued the stern warning to dog owners after the latest attack on her flock.

Megan Needham has warned walkers she will shoot dogs found on her land in Rivington

The 27-year-old, who works on the family farm in Rivington, said her sheep have been attacked 15 times since November.

Ten of the sheep have died as a result of the attacks.

Megan took to social media to vent her grief and frustration after the death of a sheep in lamb on Tuesday, February 19.

She said: “We have had enough now. Any dogs found off leads in our fields will be shot.”

Megan Needham's farm in Rivington

Readers were largely in support of Megan’s stance:

Rather than shooting the dog is there anything in the judicial system to hit the irresponsible owners with a fine.

Steve Monks

Don’t blame her: idiot dog walkers.

Jane Mather

The law states she can shoot any off lead dog - bothering her sheep! She can’t just shoot for the fun of it - that’s her breaking the law!

Kelly Reeves

So she is judge jury and executioner on this one full proof is needed surely before you go around shooting animals. Especially when your complaint is your own animals being injured.

Rob Ellis

They can’t chase your dog. However at the end of the day just keep your dog on a lead around livestock it’s not difficult.

Helen Hutton

The irresponsible dog owner is at fault not her.

Beverley Butterfield

Can’t blame the farmer for that, it’s the dog owners who are at fault!

Sylvia Bolan

Just keep your dog on a lead.

Ann Smith

Irresponsible dog owners need to take notice . Most dog owners are responsible and keep their dog on a lead.

Helena Parry

Irresponsible dog owners. My girl is such a softie but I would always put her on the lead when around livestock. It’s commonsense.

Kelli-ann Young

It’s devastating for the farmers and their sheep .... if owners kept their dogs on leads then the issue is resolved.

Anne Crossley

I’m surprised that dogs have not already been shot. At about £500 per sheep, she is merely protecting her assets. Dogs on leads, close gates, don’t drop litter. The country code seems to be forgotten.

Liam Patrick Doyle

Don’t have a problem with this.

Robert Boyd

Did you know even if a dog doesn’t chase a sheep its mere presence can cause a sheep to abort.

Jean Walmsley

It’s selfish dog owners, dogs should always be on leads on farm land.

Kate Wright