Jealous Leyland man smashed worker's van after spotting him with ex

A spurned man vandalised a window and a van after spotting his former flame in a house with another man, a court has heard.

Josh Gray, 23, of Wyresdale Drive, Leyland, turned on his love rival’s white Mercedes sprinter van after seeing his ex partner with him.

Magistrates' Court

Prosecuting, Tracey Yates told the court Gray’s ex partner shares an address with another woman.

Gray had attended the property at 12.30am on November 11 to find her there with another man.

She said: “ They were listening to music when the defendant arrived, knocking at the door, kicking it and then going to the back door.

“ A rock or brick caused the window to smash.

“At the front of the address another smashing sound was heard.

“A large coping stone had been thrown through the window of the van.”

She also revealed the victim had to take a day off work to get he damage repaired.”

The chairman of the bench told the defendant off for laughing as the proceedings took place, to which he replied: “ Sorry, no worries.”

Defending, Michael Leach said: “The offence come not as a revenge attack but as a spur of the moment - he lost his temper.”

Gray admitted two counts of criminal damage.

The bench imposed 40 hours of unpaid work - on top of 120 he has yet to complete for drug driving - and ordered him to pay £150 compensation to the homeowner and £240 to the van driver.

