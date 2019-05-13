Kelsey Filkins, the missing Buckshaw Village 13 year old, has been found say police

A 13 year old girl from Buckshaw Village who went missing on Sunday has been found, police confirm.

Several Lancashire police division have tweeted that Kelsey Filkins, a 13 year old girl who went missing on Sunday, May 12, has been found.

Kelsey Filkins.

South Ribble Police updated their Facebook post "with regard to our earlier post about the 13 year old missing person from Buckshaw Village."

They announced: "you’ll be pleased to know she has been found."

Earlier today police launched an appeal for information on Kelsey's whereabouts.

Police credited the public with aiding their widespread search for the girl.

In the Facebook post they told followers: ""Thank you everyone for your assistance and sharing our appeals."