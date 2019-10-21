Knives and knuckleduster seized in drugs raid on Preston house

Three knives, a knuckleduster and a quantity of drugs were recovered when police carried out an early morning raid on a house in Preston today.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and is now being questioned at the city's police station.

The raid was carried out by the Preston Neighbourhood Policing Task Force at a house in Ashton Bank Way on the Larches Estate.

A spokesperson for the Ashton and Riversway PACT said: "This warrant is linked to a series of focused activity aimed at disrupting local criminality to provide safer streets in our community.

"The Police WILL act on any information provided in relation to drug dealing and its associated crimes in our community.

"The aim of this activity is for police to disrupt drug dealers & provide support to the communities that they serve."

Anyone who can provide any information to the police via 101 or online at https://www.lancashire.police.uk/contact-us/how-do-i-report-a-crime/

Alternatively, independent charity CrimeStoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111.