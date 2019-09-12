Lancashire Constabulary gears up for charity Rugby match in tribute to PC Andrew Harper

The War of the Roses will be re-fought next week when Lancashire Police take on their Yorkshire counterparts in a charity rugby match.

Officers and staff from this side of the Pennines will take on colleagues from West Yorkshire, South Yorkshire, Humberside and North Yorkshire to play a special charity game in memory of Thames Valley PC Andrew Harper, who sadly died in the line of duty last month.

The teams will meet on September 18 (Wednesday) at Preston Grasshoppers Rugby Football Club. Kick-off will be at 6pm.

There is no need to buy tickets, though all players are going to make a minimum donation of £5.

Money will also be collected on the night, through a raffle and in collection buckets, and all funds raised will be given to PC Harper’s family via the Thames Valley Police Federation.

James Love, who works on the Lancashire Police Digital Forensics team, and is also the manager and a player on the rugby team, said: “The death of PC Harper affected us all at Lancashire Constabulary, as it did our policing colleagues and members of the public right across the country.

“Our sympathies are still very much with his family, as well as his friends and those he worked with at Thames Valley Police, as they navigate through this truly awful time.

“We are pleased to be part of this event, which will honour PC Harper’s life while raising money for his family and we hope to get a good crowd down on the day to support a good cause – and, of course, cheer us on.”

Donations can also be made at https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/pc-andrew-harper?utm_term=Nb48GyAJN

The aim is for the event to become an annual one, named the PC Andrew Harper Memorial Cup.