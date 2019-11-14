Lancashire family offer £7,500 cash reward for safe return of stolen pug puppy

A family is offering a £7,500 reward after a burglar stole their beloved four-month old pug puppy.



David, 36, and Natalie Taylor, 29 have been left devastated after thieves broke into their home in Standish, Wigan in the early hours of Tuesday morning (November 12).

The pug puppy was snatched during a burglary, with thieves also stealing the couple's BMW M2 car. Pic: David and Natalie Taylor

The couple were awoken at around 4am after they heard a car leaving their driveway, only to discover it was their BMW M2 being stolen (registration PK19 HYC).

But the couple said their biggest fear was realising that their beloved four-month-old pug, Indie, had also been snatched from inside the home.

Thieves had even taken the puppy's bed, along with David's wallet containing cash and bankcards.

The heartbroken couple are now urging anyone with information about Indie’s disappearance to come forward.

Indie the pug was stolen from a home in Standish on Tuesday, November 12. David and Natalie Taylor

They had originally offered a cash reward of £5,000 for the puppy's safe return.

But yesterday (November 13) - 24 hours after Indie was snatched - the couple increased the reward to £7,500.

Natalie, from Preston, said: "Myself and David are going through hell not knowing where and how Indie is.

David and Natalie Taylor are offering a 7,500 reward for the pug's safe return. Pic: David and Natalie Taylor

"The reward is now £7,500 for the lead to finding her and getting her back to us. We just want our beautiful girl back."

David added: "We are completely heartbroken. Our car and money was also taken, but we just want our beautiful girl back.

“A car’s a car, and a wallet’s a wallet, but it’s my dog. I’m absolutely devastated."

"She’s a little thorn-coloured pug, and she is the sweetest little dog that you’ll ever meet, and I mean that as well.

Indie has a rare condition which requires urgent medication

"She means the world to us, as you can tell. She’s an absolute joy, she’s beautiful and she’s just a baby.

"They’ve took her, because they can, and it’s just awful how another human can do something like this. We just want her home safely."

Indie also has a rare condition that means her life could be in danger if she doesn’t receive her medication urgently.

David, who works full-time as a doctor, cares for her on a daily basis.

David pleaded: “We really need to find her as soon as possible because of her condition. If we don’t give her the medication she needs, she could be at substantial risk of becoming really unwell.

“Please, if anybody knows anything about where she could be, contact us. We just want her back at home safely where she belongs."

A cars a car, and a wallets a wallet, but its my dog. Im absolutely devastated", said David Taylor. Pic: David and Natalie Taylor

Anyone with information, can call David on 07720 317738.