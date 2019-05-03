Lancashire lead thieves caught after ANPR picks up licence plate in Preston

A boot-load of stolen lead has been recovered from a car stopped by police in Preston.



Two men were detained on suspicion of theft after the car was brought to officer's attention by ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) in Preston on Tuesday, April 30.

This stolen lead was found in the back of a car stopped by police in Preston on Tuesday, April 30.

Earlier that day at around 11.45am, a member of the public had reported a number of suspicious men loading a car boot with lead in Lansdowne Road, opposite Ansdell Primary School, in St Annes.

The vehicle soon left the area after the men realised they were being watched, but its licence plate was reported and entered into the ANPR database.

A match was then flagged in Preston a short time later.

The car had driven past an ANPR camera and its registration number was read and instantly checked against a database of vehicles of interest.

Officers then intercepted and stopped the vehicle, made enquiries and discovered a stash of lead hidden in the boot.

Police are now appealing for help in identifying the owner of the lead.

Investigating officer PC Gibbs, said: "One occupant ran off whilst two others were detained and the vehicle searched.

"The lead was found in the vehicle as described by the witness who reported the suspicious males in St Annes.

"At present we are unaware of who this lead belongs to and need the public to help.

"Please find attached images that could identify the rightful owner."

If you can help identify the owner of the lead, please contact Lancashire Police on 101 or email 5236@lancashire.pnn.police.uk