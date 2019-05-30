Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw relaunches Community Fund using money recovered from criminals

Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw has relaunched his Community Action Fund, with £150k of funding recovered from criminals set to be invested back into communities across the county.

Small grants of up to £3,000 will be provided to help groups tackle local concerns and deliver the Commissioner's key priorities in his Police and Crime Plan.

This builds on the success of the fund since its launch in 2013, with last year seeing more grants that ever given to local groups and organisations and £111,625.16 invested into neighbourhoods across Lancashire.

These included diversionary activity delivered by Fleetwood Town Community Trust which saw around 2000 young people engaging in football sessions on average each week, sessions that have helped young people find work or training in East Lancashire through Blackburn with Darwen Youth Awareness Project, with Disability Equality North West delivering several sessions working with disabled people around personal safety and hate crime, in the south of the county.

Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "I'm pleased that we are able to provide more funding through the Community Action Fund than ever before, which has been recovered from Proceeds of Crime and will be invested into our neighbourhoods to ultimately tackle crime and keep people safe.

"Local people have great ideas that can make a real, measurable difference in their areas and I have seen this time and again since launching first launching the fund six years ago. Since that time I have funded 236 projects which have been delivered in every area of Lancashire and I'm excited to see this work continue.

"They deliver great value for money with the relatively small investment often having a large impact both on individuals and communities as a whole and help me to achieve my key priorities in my Police and Crime Plan."

The Community Action Fund annual report highlights the key successes which have been seen during 2018/19.

For more details on the Community Action Fund, including funding criteria and how to apply, visit the CAF section of the Commissioner's website or call 01772 412796.