Leyland dog Billy rushed to vets after becoming stoned from eating cannabis cookie found near Worden Park

A 6-year-old Bichon Frise is recovering after becoming stoned from a cannabis cookie eaten during a walk in Leyland.



Sarah Eccles, from Leyland, had to rush Billy to the emergency vets after he gobbled up a cookie laced with cannabis near Worden Park on Saturday (September 14).

Billy, a 6-year-old Bichon Frise, became extremely stoned and could not stand up, after eating a cookie laced with cannabis on a walk near Worden Park on Saturday (September 14)

Sarah said her and Billy had been on their way home after a walk in Worden Park at around 8pm, when Billy began sniffing at something on a patch of grass in Parkgate Drive.

Before Sarah could pull him away, she said Billy had already 'gulped' down a chunk of the chocolate cookie.

Within two hours, little Billy had become "extremely stoned", said Sarah in an warning to local owners on Facebook.

At around 10pm, Sarah had become frantic with worry after Billy could no longer stand on his feet.

She called the emergency vets who urged Sarah to bring him in immediately.

"He was fitting and unable to stand", said Sarah, in a social media warning to dog owners in Leyland.

"I had the foresight to go back down the road and get the biscuit to take to the emergency vets. They said it was laden with cannabis.

"We had to leave him overnight. The vet induced vomiting and his heart rate was slow. He was really poorly."

At around 11pm, Sarah had to say goodnight to Billy and leave him in the care of vets.

She said they had told her that time had been a crucial factor and her quick action had possibly saved Billy's life.

"Fortunately there is a good prognosis and because of our prompt action, he should be OK", said Sarah.

"The stress has been awful."

After leaving her beloved Billy under the supervision of the vets, Sarah said she returned to the spot where he found the cannabis-laced cookie.

Shortly before midnight, Sarah found two cookies - which are commonly referred to as space cakes - hidden in the grass.

It is not known whether the edibles were left there deliberately or not, but Sarah is urging dog owners to remain vigilant.

"People take care. If you see any more, keep your dogs away or seek medical advice immediately."

On Sunday morning (September 15), Sarah picked a confused and groggy Billy up from the vets.

"We collected him from the vets in the morning as they said he was very stressed.

"He’s obviously sleepy and has a couple more lots of medicine to take, but thankfully, he is now on the mend."

What is a cannabis cookie?

According to national anti-drug service FRANK, it can be difficult to distinguish between regular baked goods and those containing cannabis before consumption.

But they tend to have a slightly green tinge and they can emit a faint cannabis smell.

Most edibles contain a significant amount of THC (the main active ingredient of cannabis), which can induce a wide range of effects, including relaxation, euphoria, increased appetite, fatigue, and anxiety.

What should you do if your dog eats cannabis?

- If your dog does ingest cannabis, you should seek the help of a vet immediately.

- Normally, dogs will recover within 12-24 hours after eating a cannabis edible, but treatment should begin as soon as possible.

- Dog owners should not try to administer medications or induce vomiting at home.

- Inducing vomiting can be dangerous to them because it could result in aspiration (when food or other foreign bodies become lodged in the throat).

- With edibles, you’ll also have to be careful of other toxic ingredients, including chocolate, sugar and butter, which can be harmful to dogs.

- Edibles tend to take a lot longer to leave an animal’s system since the THC in edibles is highly concentrated and dosed for an adult human, not an animal.

- If your dog has ingested cannabis, be honest with vets. The more honest an owner is about possible ingestion of cannabis, the less diagnostic testing will need to be run to rule out a neurological or metabolic cause, and treatment can start more quickly.

- If you take your dog to the vet within one to two hours of them eating cannabis, the vet may induce vomiting, but only if the cannabis hasn’t yet been absorbed.

- If your dog is already exhibiting the symptoms of cannabis, the THC is likely to already have been digested, and it might be too late to induce vomiting.

- If this is the case, the vet will probably offer supportive care and give intravenous fluids to help dilute the toxins and decrease the rate of absorption.

- Vets recommend letting your pet stay overnight so they can be observed. This should always be the case if your dog is unable to stand up, and is showing signs of distress.