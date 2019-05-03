Leyland dog owners raise more than £500 for memorial plaque tribute to buried-alive puppy

A puppy that died after being found buried alive in a field is to be remembered with a memorial plaque in Leyland.



People in Leyland have pulled together to raise more than £500 for a memorial to the nine-week-old puppy, found wrapped in a bin bag and buried alive on Saturday, April 27.

The Pomeranian, which had two broken legs, was discovered by a couple walking their dogs in a field off Shaw Brook Road, near Worden Park at around 11.45am.

Sadly, the puppy had to be put to sleep due to the severity of its injuries.

Loretta Whiteley is a dog safety campaigner who launched Facebook group Dog Issues Leyland, last September.

She said the response from the Leyland community to the "hideous act of cruelty" has been overwhelming, with the £600 target nearly raised in less than 24 hours.

Loretta said: "I'm completely overwhelmed and so proud of the folks of Leyland. People's generosity has left me speechless.

"A donation even came in from a lady this morning who's on holiday in Turkey. Another member of our group, who has asked not to be named, made a very generous donation of £50.

"My phone hasn't stopped with offers of donations from the kind people of Leyland."

She said news of the puppy's cruel treatment had "left her broken" and spurred her into action.

"So, myself and other members of Dog Issues Leyland want to do a memorial plaque to acknowledge his short life and also give him a name", said Loretta.

"I'm looking at some lovely plaques to go in the Memorial Gardens and I think we'll have a little ceremony when the plaque is installed.

"Someone has suggested the name Shilho, which means "to be at peace". I think it is very fitting."

"Thank you once again to everyone for your generous donations."

More than 50 people have donated to the fundraising effort so far.

Jeannette Hill Holland, from Leyland, said the response from the community has "restored her faith in human nature".

She said: "After the shock yesterday that monsters live alongside us, the response of us Leyland folk, so kind and generous, has gladly restored my faith in human nature.

"We have proved that there is more good than evil."

Andrea Armson, from Leyland, added: "When you first read about such a shocking, deplorable act your first reaction is "I'm ashamed to come from Leyland".

"But the way that everybody has pulled together to do something so lovely for this poor little creature restores your faith in humanity.

"Man's best friend truly brings everyone together."

Any excess funds will go to local animal shelters.

Any excess funds will go to local animal shelters.

