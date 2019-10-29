Leyland man arrested and charged with shoplifting at Tesco store

A 35-year-old man from Leyland has been arrested and charged with shoplifting.

Daniel Marrinan was arrested in the early hours of Friday, October 25 on suspicion of theft.

He has subsequently been charged with a number of shoplifting offences at the Tesco Express store in Pendle Road, Leyland.

Marrinan will appear at Preston Magistrates' Court on November 14.

PC Craig McCabe of Lancashire Police said: "As part of the investigation, we would also like to speak to Simon Coulthard, aged 44, from Leyland.

"We would appeal to Coulthard to hand himself in to police immediately."