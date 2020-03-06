Leyland man had indecent images of children

A man has admitted downloading and distributing indecent images of children.

Matthew Edward Stretch, of Leyland Lane, Leyland, appeared before Preston Crown Court where he admitted five counts of making indecent images and one of distributing 28 images between December 2017 and April 2018.

The court heard the charges of downloading images relate to two category A images - the most serious in law - with 28 at category B and a further 137 images at category C.

Recorder Neville Biddle, sentencing him, imposed a three year community order which will include 120 hours of unpaid work, and a 75 day rehabilitation activity requirement.

The 18-year-old was also ordered to sign the Sex Offender’s Register for the next five years, and was given a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) for the same length of time.