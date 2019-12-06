Leyland man in dock accused of biting his dad's head during attack

A man has appeared in court accused of attacking his father.

Jake Allen, 28, of Robin Hey, Leyland, allegedly caused actual bodily harm to Derek Allen in an incident on December 5 in Leyland.

Preston Magistrates' Court

During a hearing before Preston Magistrates' Court he entered a not guilty plea.

Prosecuting, Andy Robinson said the case was not suitable to be dealt with at the magistrates court as the allegation involved trying to smother the man with a pillow, and biting into his head.

It is alleged the older man, who suffers with a kidney related illness, suffered injuries to his ribs, head cheek and lip.

The case was committed to Preston Crown Court where he will appear on January 7.

Allen was remanded in custody

(proceeding)