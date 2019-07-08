LEYLAND MAN SNARED: Watch the moment paedophile hunters confront 46-year-old man who believed he was meeting a 12-year-old schoolgirl

This video shows the moment a 46-year-old man was snared by paedophile hunters in Lancaster.

The footage, filmed in Lancaster, was broadcast live on Facebook yesterday evening (July 7).

The 46-year-old man, from Leyland, is confronted by 'paedophile hunters' after allegedly agreeing to meet a 12-year-old girl in Lancaster yesterday (July 7). Credit: North West Hebephile Hunters

It has since been viewed by 57,000 people.

North West Hebephile Hunters, the group behind the sting, exposed the man after he allegedly engaged in explicit sexual conversation with what he believed to be a 12-year-old girl.

But the 'girl' was a member of the group posing as a child.

The man was reported to police and within 30 minutes, officers arrived at the scene.

Snared by 'paedophile hunters' in Lancaster, the man was shown transcripts of chats, allegedly of a sexual nature, between him and a 12-year-old child. Credit: North West Hebephile Hunters

The 'paedophile hunters' are then seen handing 'evidence' to police, including transcripts of the alleged conversations.

A Leyland man is seen being arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Lancashire Police confirmed that a 46-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of sexual grooming.